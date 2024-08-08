Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Rapid7 stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,844. Rapid7 has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 509,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

