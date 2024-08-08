Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $84,756,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $61,377,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $20,277,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $21,853,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rambus stock traded up $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $43.17. 595,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $76.38.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. Rambus’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

