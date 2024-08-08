Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $195.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $202.00 to $196.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RL traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.62. The company had a trading volume of 892,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $192.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.21.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $921,634,000 after purchasing an additional 203,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,255,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,413 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after acquiring an additional 189,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.