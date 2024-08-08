Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Lowered to $150.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.92.

QLYS traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $127.76. 92,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,893. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $121.64 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.32.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $18,844,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Qualys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

