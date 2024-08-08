Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

KWR traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.75. 110,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,023. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $138.67 and a one year high of $221.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

