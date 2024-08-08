Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 6.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Qorvo by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,243. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Up 6.0 %

QRVO stock traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -137.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.78.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

