Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Boosted by Wedbush

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRFree Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of UDR in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.61.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 6.61. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. UDR’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

Insider Activity at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in UDR during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

