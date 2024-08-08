Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $318.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $309.92.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PSA opened at $310.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.16. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after buying an additional 217,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,758,000 after acquiring an additional 93,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

