Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (LON:MGNT) Trading Down 33.1%

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (LON:MGNT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 33.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.56 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.56 ($0.08). 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,012,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80 ($0.13).

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.55.

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit Company Profile

Magnit PAO, formerly Magnit OAO (Magnit OJSC) is a Russia-based holding company, which is engaged in the food retail industry. The Company operates the chain of numerous convenience stores and hypermarkets, as well as Magnit Family stores in more than 1,763 locations across the Russian Federation. The Company’s stores are located within the Southern, Central and Volga Regions, North-Western and Urals Regions.

