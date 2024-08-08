Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.97

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 178078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Prudential by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

