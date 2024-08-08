Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $73.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $64,749,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,306,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,842,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,793,000 after buying an additional 193,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,130,000 after buying an additional 187,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

