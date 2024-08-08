Procore Technologies, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Procore Technologies in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Procore Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

NYSE PCOR opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 123,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,807 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 41,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $78,432.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,459,856.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $78,432.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,419 shares in the company, valued at $12,459,856.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,511 shares of company stock worth $16,024,349. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

