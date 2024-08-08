Prithvi Gandhi Buys 5,000 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $411,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $105.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.72.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,037,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,814,000 after acquiring an additional 872,216 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,126,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,051,000 after acquiring an additional 314,102 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,888,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,082,000 after acquiring an additional 569,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 811,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. StockNews.com cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BECN

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.