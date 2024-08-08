PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Announces Earnings Results

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

PRA Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,199. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $919.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 1.48. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRAA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.