Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 116,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 960.00%.

Insider Activity at Postal Realty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 223,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $115,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 223,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,563 shares of company stock worth $230,496. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

