Post (NYSE:POST) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of POST stock opened at $111.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.64. Post has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $114.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.31.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Post will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Post

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $2,634,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

