Post (NYSE:POST) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POST. Barclays increased their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.33.

Get Post alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Post

Post Price Performance

Post stock opened at $111.16 on Monday. Post has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $114.28. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.99 and its 200 day moving average is $104.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Post will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Post

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.