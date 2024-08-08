Polymesh Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $97.91 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Polymesh has a total market cap of $97.91 million and $11.84 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,076,143,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,075,835,869.784619 with 870,053,587.547582 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.20051885 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $11,156,645.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

