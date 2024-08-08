Polymath Trading 49.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 49.4% against the dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $105.59 million and $4,925.06 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00100362 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

