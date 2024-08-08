Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Playtika has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Playtika to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Playtika Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,089. Playtika has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $586,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Further Reading

