PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PlayAGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGS. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

PlayAGS Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AGS opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $448.60 million, a PE ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 2.45. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.18 million. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.38%.

Institutional Trading of PlayAGS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,164,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 70,799 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its position in PlayAGS by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,837,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after buying an additional 39,181 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in PlayAGS by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 827,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 563,843 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,841,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.