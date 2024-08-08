Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.140–0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 million-$10.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.8 million.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 97,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,801. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 33.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXLW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Pixelworks from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at Pixelworks

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 24,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $28,568.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,006.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

