Piper Sandler Boosts Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $7.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.81.

RWT stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $921.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.29%.

In other Redwood Trust news, CFO Brooke Carillo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

