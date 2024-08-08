PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.01. 24,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 62,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STPZ. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 258,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

