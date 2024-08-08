PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Raised to C$12.25

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:PHX traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 34,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,268. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.22. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. The stock has a market cap of C$469.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.37.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.03. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of C$166.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PHX Energy Services will post 1.1799729 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

In other news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp bought 317,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,775,824.00. In related news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 317,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$2,775,824.00. Also, Director Karen David-Green purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,756.31. Insiders bought a total of 325,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,153 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

