Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Cut by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,669 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 2,209,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $559,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,834. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

