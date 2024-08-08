Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 0.2%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 6,288,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 39,749,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $162.97 billion, a PE ratio of -478.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

