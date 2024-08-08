Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

PAYC stock opened at $152.74 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $299.00. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,787 shares of company stock worth $9,355,092. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after acquiring an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

