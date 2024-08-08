Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 661.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.68. 162,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

