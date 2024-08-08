Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 14,515 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,515 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after buying an additional 2,469,344 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,277,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 723,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Busey Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 27,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,198,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 147,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F remained flat at $9.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. 69,349,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,298,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

