Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 105.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,765,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,043,000 after buying an additional 60,374 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,459,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,523,000 after buying an additional 185,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,421,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,931,000 after buying an additional 166,104 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,290,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,763,000 after buying an additional 215,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,869,000 after buying an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,675. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

