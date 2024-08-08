Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,160,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $179.18. The stock had a trading volume of 32,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,703. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $125.68 and a one year high of $186.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.68.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

