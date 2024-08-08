Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 652 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
NYSE:PH traded up $44.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $557.08. The company had a trading volume of 195,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $524.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.69.
View Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Robinhood Stock Shows Why Shareholders Could Expect Higher Prices
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Big 3 Music Giant Warner: Streaming Boom Sends Shares Higher
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.