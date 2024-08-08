Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 468 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 140,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,032. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

