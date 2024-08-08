Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 21,143 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,675,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,030,000 after buying an additional 387,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 1,696,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,376,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,566 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.30. 826,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

