Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.73. The company had a trading volume of 70,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.03 and a 200-day moving average of $201.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

