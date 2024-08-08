Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1385 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

