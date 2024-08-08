Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $13,204,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC increased their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.29. 233,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

