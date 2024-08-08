Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,868 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.23. 699,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

