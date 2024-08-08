Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $877,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 20.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 344,715 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 125,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

NCZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 363,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,546. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.08.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

