Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $62.74. 14,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,893. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

