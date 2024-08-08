Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $108.67. 87,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.05. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

