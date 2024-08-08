Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,208,000 after buying an additional 79,645 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after buying an additional 59,183 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,077,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 425,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,466,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,664,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $188.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,708. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $204.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.