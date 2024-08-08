Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,156. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $45.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

