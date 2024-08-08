Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 497 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $12.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $526.45. 87,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $569.55 and its 200-day moving average is $534.63. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

