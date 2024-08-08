Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 127 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $92.81. 241,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,808. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average of $95.47.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

