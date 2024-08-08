Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 11,999 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.69. 232,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,663. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

