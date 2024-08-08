Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,181 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $307,787,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,498,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,456,856. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

