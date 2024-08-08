Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 4,772 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,993,504. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

