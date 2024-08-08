Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 245 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,008,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,750,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,856,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,316,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 30,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,243. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.69.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

